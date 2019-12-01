A MAN was rescued from York's River Ouse early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb responded to a man who had gone in the river at Kings Staith at just after 4am.

"Thankfully on arrival he was out and being checked over by our colleagues from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service," it said. "Please be safe around water; cold water shock only needs seconds to take effect."

York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out by North Yorkshire Police at 4.02 am to reports of a person in the Ouse, but the team was stood down en route, as they had been rescued and taken into the care of officers.