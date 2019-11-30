A 75-YEAR-OLD pedestrian has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an accident near York.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on the A166, close to the junction with Murton Lane, at 4.45pm last night.

"It involved an orange Vauxhall Corsa and a 75-year-old female pedestrian," said a spokesman.

"As a result of the collision, the woman suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance."

He said officers were appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, and may have dash-cam footage or information that could assist the investigation, to get in touch.

"In particular, a motorhome event was taking place at the nearby York Auction Centre, and people making their way back to the site may have seen what happened," he said.

"The road was closed until 9.45pm while police investigated the scene of the collision.

"Witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Investigation Team via email, mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or TS Mark Patterson.

"Please quote reference number 12190219294 when passing information about this incident."