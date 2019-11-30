TWO men have died after their car crashed into a tree on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at about 9.50pm last night on the A19 at Whitley, near Selby.
"Sadly, despite the efforts of all the emergency services - including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and specialist HART paramedics - both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene," said a force spokesman.
"They were aged 21 and 26. Their families have been informed."
He said police were appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicle involved, or who may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch.
He said that prior to the collision, the Ford Focus involved in the crash was travelling north from the direction of Askern towards Whitley.
"The road was closed until 4.50am this morning, while officers investigated the scene and recovered the vehicle involved," he said, urging witnesses to email mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or TS Mark Patterson, quoting reference number 12190219475.
