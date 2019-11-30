POLICE security has been stepped up in York and North Yorkshire as fresh details emerged about the London terror attack yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police Control Room tweeted that additional officers would be on patrol over the course of the weekend to reassure those who might be "understandably concerned" after the attack on London Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Two civilians were killed during the terror attack, with a further three injured after the knife rampage.

The terrorist, Usman Khan, was shot dead by officers at the scene. It was discovered that he was also wearing a hoax bomb vest. It is believed that he acted alone.

News has emerged today that Khan, 28, had been automatically freed from prison on licence in December 2018, having served half his 16-year sentence which he was handed after it was discovered he has been working on a terrorist bomb plot.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said: "I’ve said for a long time that I think that the practice of automatic early release – where you cut a sentence in half and let really serious violent offenders out early – simply isn’t working.

"I think you have good evidence of how that isn’t working, I’m afraid, with this case."

In August, Mr Johnson ordered an urgent review of sentencing policy, saying that dangerous criminals must be taken off the streets and punishments “truly fit the crime” if the public was to have confidence in the justice system.

The sentencing review was instructed to start work immediately and to report back to No 10 in the autumn.

Downing Street has confirmed that advice was submitted to the Prime Minister in October, which led to the Sentencing Bill being announced in the Queen’s Speech.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said this has been delayed due to the election, and future decisions will be a matter for the next government.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that he was "deeply shocked" by the stabbings, which he said were "about an attack on all of us," adding: "Those who will seek to silence us will not succeed."