A 'STOP BREXIT' campaign bus will visit York tomorrow - just as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to take part in a General Election rally and march.

The 'Big Red Bus For Remain' is being taken by Yorkshire pro-EU campaigners on a tour of the region’s constituencies, urging voters to reject Boris Johnson’s 'reckless and irresponsible' Brexit plans.

It is due to visit Monks Cross Shopping Centre at 10.45am tomorrow, followed by the Minster at noon and then other city centre locations at 1.30pm.

The bus, emblazoned with the slogans “Love Yorkshire? Stop Brexit” and “Love our NHS? Stop Brexit,” has been crowd-funded by an alliance of grassroots pro EU groups, with the main message being that the public should vote tactically to prevent Boris Johnson forming a majority government.

One of the organisers, Martin Brooks, chair of York for Europe, said: “We’ll be showing solidarity with Jeremy Corbyn and Labour in the struggle to stop the Tories getting a majority and forcing through a calamitous hard Brexit.”

Among passengers on the bus will be up to 30 members of the “Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir” – a group of singers and musicians – that has performed in London, Brussels and across Yorkshire and which will perform professionally-arranged pro-EU songs, accompanied by brass and string sections.

There will also be performances by the recently launched Yorkshire pro EU street theatre project and a studio has been built inside the bus so members of the public can record videos for social media, saying why they’re voting for parties promising either to stop Brexit outright or to give the people the final say with a People’s Vote.