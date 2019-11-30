A RETAIL leader has hit out at plans for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to attend a major rally in York tomorrow, claiming it will damage city centre trade.
Phil Pinder, chair of the York Retail Forum, tweeted that people may avoid the city centre as a result of the rally taking place in St Helen's Square.
Mr Pinder went on to say: "I'm not talking the market, I'm talking for all our shops, who are due to take a hit on their takings.
"It's right outside shops, six shops will be blocked completely. People will choose to avoid York because of this.
"If Jeremy Corbyn cares about business and our economy he will rethink."
The Labour Party leader is set to march through York with supporters from St Helen's Square to Exhibition Square as a scene for the party's final election broadcast is shot.
The Press has asked York Labour Party and York Central Labour candidate Rachael Maskell for a response to Mr Pinder's criticisms of the rally and will report their comments when received.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment