AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy set off this morning in a bid to run 15 miles from York to Selby to help patients on York Hospital children’s ward.

Elliot Bond, of Copmanthorpe, was determined to go on the run despite having been poorly earlier this week with a chest infection and then an ear infection, and he set off at 9.30am at the start of the York-Selby cycle path near the Askham Bar Park & Ride site.

Accompanying him were his mother Maxine, uncle Dan, grandfather Gareth, riding a bike, and the family dog Poppy.

His mother Maxine said beforehand that it had been 'touch and go' whether Elliot would be able to go ahead with the run or whether it would have to be postponed.

"However, he's one very determined young man who, despite my best efforts to try and postpone it for a week, is insisting he's going to do it,"she said. "I do admire his determination."

The youngster, who has stayed on the children’s ward several times since he was born because of extreme tonsillitis and other infections, decided in the summer that he wanted to help other youngsters with even worse conditions.

Maxine said he started talking one day about other patients following his most recent stay on the ward, and said: “They’re a lot more poorly than me Mummy, aren’t they - that’s bad Mummy, will they be ok?”

She said: “He began explaining he wanted to make the children there happy, to have more toys, a teddy each, a snuggly blanket - something to help make them feel better or make them smile."

“He said he didn’t like seeing the children there poorly and wanted to raise money to get them things.

"He said: ‘Mummy do you think I could run to raise some money for them? I’m really fast! Can we do that?”

She said she asked him how far he would like to run and he replied: "From York to Selby!"

She said today he had already raised £860 through his Gofundme page, and collections would be made along the route, where schoolfriends were planning to meet and greet him.

*To support Elliot’s run, go to www.gofundme.com/f/elliots-15-mile-run-for-the-kids