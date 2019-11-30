READERS of The Press have already started making donations to the Toys & Tins appeal for some of York’s most vulnerable children.
Members of the public have been visiting our HQ in Walmgate to donate bags filled with toys and food items to support the children in need.
The appeal is in aid of Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS), for people affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, and the Salvation Army.
The Yorkshire Air Museum, in Elvington, also launched their Christmas toy appeal on Friday in aid of York Teaching Hospital Charity.