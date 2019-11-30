FIREFIGHTERS rescued three men from the roof of a three storey building in York early today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the incident in University Road, near where the University of York is situated, at around 3am this morning as the three men required assistance on getting down from the roof.
The crew used external scaffolding and a triple extension ladder to remove the males from the roof and into care of police.
