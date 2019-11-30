UPON visiting the Old White Swan in Goodramgate on Friday (November 22) I ordered a pint of Guinness and was charged the grand sum of £4.70.
Upon questioning the steep price I was told that the pub puts the prices up on a weekend and also leading up to Christmas. The normal midweek price is definitely cheaper because the staff told me it was.
I would like to know why this is happening? Is it law that the pub is allowed to do this? Also there was no signage to say how much everything is.
Ian Trapps,
Alcuin Avenue,
Tang Hall, York
