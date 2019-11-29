A MAIN road near Selby has been blocked tonight by a crash.

North Yorkshire Police said the 'serious' collision happened on the A19 at Whitley Bridge, between Silver Street and the Barn Moor Crossroads.

A spokeswoman said the accident was reported at 9.50pm and the road was likely to be closed for some time,with diversions in place.

The force's collision investigation unit, which attends all fatal/potentially fatal and life changing collisions, said it had been called to the scene, only shortly after dealing with a separate collision on the A166 at Dunnington, near York.