A MAIN road near York was blocked for several hours tonight by a serious crash.
The accident happened on the A166 York to Stamford Bridge road near Dunnington, which re-opened at just before 10pm.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson tweeted that he was currently at the scene of a 'serious' road traffic collision, adding that a witness appeal would follow later.
North Yorkshire Police's forensic collision investigation unit tweeted that it was in attendance at the scene.
