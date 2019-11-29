A MAN threw bottles, cans and tins at staff in a York shop before stealing alcohol.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for help as they investigate the violent incident, which happened at the Huntington Spar convenience store on November 8.

A spokesperson asked for the public to identify a man captured in a CCTV image.

"Officers would like to speak to the man has he could have information that would assist the investigation," they said.

They said that anyone who could help identify the man was being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12190206409.

Alternatively they could email nikki.jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or they could instead pass information to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 if they wished to remain anonymous.