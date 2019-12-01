A YORK-based singer songwriter has joined two other budding artists to join a formidable trio as they bid to take the music industry by storm.
Jay Casey, 17, from York, Mikey Cobban, 16, and Nathan Gurd, 15, together make the boyband VLTGE, and have just set off on a nationwide tour this Christmas.
The band met after all auditioning separately on national singing competitions and felt that they would work together better in a band.
The boys have currently been doing cover renditions, however, they are hard at work making their own material that they hope to perform on their Christmas tour, which consists of dates in Manchester, Edinburgh, Leeds and in the capital on December 8 as they perform at the O2 Academy.
Jay said that he was excited to be part of the new venture and to perform with the band.