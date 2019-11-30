HOMELESS people in York are set to benefit from new technology that will allow people to make them contactless card donations.

The initiative, set up by York Street Aid, involves a contactless ‘tap point’ and is based on a scheme which has already proved successful in Cambridge.

York Street Aid is a partnership between Two Ridings Community Foundation, York BID and City of York Council.

Jackie McCafferty, programmes manager at Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: “We hope this will be the first of many contactless donation points in York.

“The scheme provides people with an alternative to giving directly to those begging and by pooling donations and working with the support services in the city, enables those affected by street homelessness and rough sleeping to access a meaningful sum that can really make a difference.”

Money donated will be given directly to homeless people in York as grants in personalised ways.

The grants may be used for things like transport to interviews or work places, clothing for job interviews, education and training courses, paying for the use of an allotment for mental and physical health benefits, a refurbished laptop to assist with job searches and completion of online courses and funding to help with health and fitness goals.

Andrew Lowson, managing director of York BID, said: “This is a really important initiative for York and we are pleased to support it.

“This technology provides a perfect solution, allowing people to make a cashless donation that can really help those affected by street homelessness.”

Businesses can also get involved with the scheme through sponsorship or providing a location point.

Those who want to support people who are sleeping rough can either tap the contact point at Spark:York, which was opened yesterday, or donate online.

For further information and to donate online, visit: www.yorkstreetaid.org.uk