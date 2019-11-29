Nestlé are to cut jobs at its site in York, the company has confirmed.
A spokesman for the confectionary firm said: "“The confectionery industry is extremely competitive and as a business, Nestlé needs to continuously evolve to meet fast-changing consumer trends and demands.
" In order to remain competitive and continue to invest in innovation, we have made the difficult decision to consult with employees about a small number of job reductions in our York-based Marketing, Supply Chain and Project Manager teams.
"We are working hard to support those individuals whose roles will be affected.”
The Press asked how many jobs were due to go but the company declined to answer, adding that "consultation is ongoing, and we have nothing further to add at this stage."
