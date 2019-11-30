A NEW feature, including an illuminated train, will light up North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) over the Christmas period.
The Northern Lights Express will include a steam train with heritage carriages, decorated with thousands of lights.
Chris Price, NYMR general manager said: "The Northern Lights Express services are not to be missed. The new event is going to be a light spectacular event, which will not only illuminate the North York Moors, but also engage a new audience."
The journey will allows users to see the Northern Lights Express illuminated at Pickering Station, experiencing an hour long journey during the evening on board the train, travel through an enchanted forest, transformed by a multitude of lights and surprises, as well as experiencing a light show at Levisham Station, as the steam engine prepares for the return journey.
A trip on the Northern Lights Express costs £25.00 per person.
Further information on dates and times can be found on the NYMR website at: https://www.nymr.co.uk/event/northern-lights-express