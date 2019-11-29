MORE than £400,000 will be put towards creating two new classrooms at a York secondary school.

Senior councillors have agreed to give £410,000 to Millthorpe School to create extra teaching space for Applefields School pupils - to meet the increasing demand for more places for students with special educational needs.

A report prepared for City of York Council’s executive says the number of pupils that the local authority has created an education and health care plan for has risen in the past four years - from 570 to 870.

It adds: “ In particular the city has seen a growth in the number of pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs and there has also been a growth in the number of pupils diagnosed with autism.

“The new secondary [facilities[ will provide an education for those pupils in Key Stage 3 and 4 that meet the criteria for special school but where their needs would be better suited to a mainstream school environment.”

“It is anticipated that the modular units will be installed and ready for occupation during the summer term 2020. The maximum number of pupils expected to access this this new facility will be 20 when the building is completed and fully staffed.”

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for education, welcomed the news and said: “This is a quite necessary move. This will not reduce the amount of green space on the playing fields.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “Modular classrooms can also be highly sustainable in design.”

Estimated energy efficiency savings from across the new classrooms over the next 20 years are estimated to be £265,000.