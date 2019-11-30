AN ORIGINAL new musical which tells the forgotten story of a Yorkshire genius is coming to York next year.
No Horizon is inspired by the life of Nicholas Saunderson, a blind scientist and mathematician from Yorkshire who overcame impossible odds to become a Cambridge Professor and friend of royalty.
Andy Platt, writer and producer of the musical, said: “I wanted No Horizon to entertain and move the audience at the same time as restoring Saunderson to his rightful place as a national icon.”
The musical ran at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016 to critical acclaim and has been adapted for a 2020 northern tour by Right Hand Theatre.
Helen Reid, producer at Right Hand Theatre, said: “I’m so excited we’ve managed to organise a northern tour.
“We look forward to seeing our old fans and new fans alike at any of the northern venues. The support we’ve had so far from the public and celebrities has been immensely rewarding.”
No Horizon will be on at York Theatre Royal on April 9 and 11 as part of its 2020 northern tour.