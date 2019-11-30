PLANS for a 45-bedroom extension at a major city centre hotel are set to be approved.

The Principal Hotel wants to build a new wing on the Leeman Road side of the grounds near the venue's conference centre.

But Royal Mail - which has a sorting office opposite the proposed extension on the other side of Leeman Road - fears people staying at the hotel's new wing might complain about noise coming from the delivery office.

And York Civic Trust said that they do not object to the plans but believe "the proposed design is not appropriate for the location and a missed opportunity to be more sympathetic to the historic hotel and nearby rail station".

City of York Council planning officers have recommended the scheme is approved at a meeting next Thursday.

A report prepared for the planning committee says a similar extension was granted approval in 2016 and adds: "Across its national estate, Royal Mail is concerned about noise complaints from residents who have moved into new developments adjoining its operational sites.

"Historic England is broadly comfortable with the principle of an extension in this position however the impact of the proposed development upon views from the city walls is unclear.

"The application would provide 45 additional bedrooms specifically related to the conference facilities of the hotel through a new dedicated reception point."

Parking at the venue would be reduced and the gardens landscaped to make way for the new four-storey building.

The Press reported this week that more than 840 hotel rooms could be built in York over the next decade - creating around 220 jobs and increasing tourist revenue by £30 million.