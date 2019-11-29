THE former director general of the BBC, Greg Dyke, is to become the new of chair of Make It York.

Grey Dyke will succeed founding chair Jane, Lady Gibson.

He was the director general of the BBC from 2000 to 2004 and chancellor of the University of York between 2004 and 2015. He was a student at the university in the 1970’s where he achieved a degree in politics.

In addition, he has been the chair of the Football Association, the British Film Institute and the Ambassador Theatre Group, as well as chief executive of London Weekend Television.

It has been proposed that Greg will lead Make It York’s board of directors as the company continues to evolve, following the appointment of new managing director Sean Bullick at the start of 2019.

Commenting on his long-standing involvement with the city and proposed role with Make It York, Greg said: “I have had a special relationship with York over many years. Coming to the University of York in my mid-twenties quite literally changed my life. When I first came to York in the seventies I had been offered places at a couple of other universities but I just fell in love with the city when I came up for an interview. At the age of 25, I bought my first house here in York.

“I got involved with the city again when I became chancellor of the university in 2004. I carried out the role for 11 years and loved doing it. It meant I was involved both with the university and the city." He added: “I’ve always been keen on football. I was on the board of Manchester United for a while and later I was chair of Brentford FC, my local team when I was a kid. I gave that up to become chairman of the Football Association.

“In my years as a student in York I regularly supported York City FC and was lucky to be here the year they got promoted to the old second division. I’ve always followed their results and it’s good to see they are finally recovering after some tough years. Hopefully moving to the new stadium will bring them more success.

“I am delighted to be considered for this exciting role with Make It York, a role which will involve me in many of the areas where I have a background – films, theatre, business, education and culture generally as well as inward investment and helping to plan an exciting future for York.”

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, added: "Greg’s great experience in a broad range of areas, his knowledge of York, and his networks nationally and internationally will be enormously helpful to Make It York as we work, together with partners across the city and region, to take York to the next stage in its development. I am really looking forward to working with him in particular on promoting the city to investors, helping to deliver York Central, and maximising the benefits of York’s UNESCO Creative City designation.”

Greg’s appointment will be considered at the staffing matters and urgencies committee at City of York Council on December 9.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture and communities, said: “I am delighted Greg Dyke has expressed interest in the role. As a UNESCO Creative City, his experience in TV, film and theatre is something York will greatly benefit from.”

Make It York was established in 2015 by founding chair Jane, Lady Gibson.

Jane served four years as the chair, as well as three years previously as chair of Visit York. Jane officially stepped down from her position in October this year.

Greg is expected to start in his new role in January.