To celebrate National Tree Week, The University of York Students’ Union (YUSU) invited a primary school to plant 100 Trees.

They invited 28 year four pupils from Badger Hill School to plant the trees in Diamond Wood, near the Heslington East campus of the University, alongside students.

Dan Stringer, head of green impact at the Union , said: "Today was a blast and the children really enjoyed themselves. Alongside this, we also did some workshops discussing the importance of trees and the benefits of them."

The trees were donated by the National Union of Students’ (NUS) group, Students for Trees, who aim to change attitudes towards trees and woods in the local environment.

The day was run by the Union alongside the University of York Estates team.

This green project is just one of many that YUSU are working on with the University. The projects were made possible due to the money raised from the newly introduced ‘latte levy’, which charges customers 20p extra when they order drinks with single-use cups from on-campus venues.