A YORK-inspired £20 note has been designed - featuring the Minster and Dame Judi Dench.

The bank note has been created by finance company Equity Release Supermarket - with a spokesman saying they wanted to create designs inspired by UK cities.

A spokesman for the company said: "When you’re designing Great British Banknotes, it pays to have a national treasure to fit the bill(fold) - and there are few more deserving of that status than York-born Dame Judi Dench.

"In a career spanning more than six decades, Dench’s resume is almost as lengthy as the number of honours she has been awarded.

"But no matter how many titles she acquires, she is still the inimitable “M” to many, James Bond’s stoic superior."

The company is inviting people to nominate cities and people they think should be featured on bank notes at bit.ly/BritishNotes.