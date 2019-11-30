FAMILIES are being invited to come along and explore Santa's Grotto, and meet St Nicholas himself.
Santa's Grotto has now opened in Dobbies Garden Centre in Upper Poppleton. Visitors can get into the festive spirit by entering Santa’s workshop and receiving a special gift in time for Christmas Day.
Dobbies is urging people to book soon to avoid disappointment as tickets are selling fast.
Tickets cost £11.99 and include a visit to Santa’s Grotto and a gift from brands including Lego, Playmobil, Bigjigs, WOW Toys, Ravens Burger, Baker Taylor or GALT.
To book and for more information, visit dobbies.com
As well as Santa’s Grotto, Dobbies has a number of other festive experiences available, including a breakfast or tea with Santa and a Christmas afternoon tea.
Dobbies has also launched an exclusive Christmas menu in the restaurant, including everything involved in a traditional Christmas dinner, as well as Christmas pudding with brandy cream.