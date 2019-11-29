LABOUR leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to march through York with supporters on Sunday as a scene for the party's final election broadcast is shot.

York Labour Party has posted a message on its Facebook page to supporters, saying: "The Labour Party needs you! The last scene of the final Labour Party Election Broadcast is being shot in York this Sunday and we’d love it if you could join us."

It said the scene will involve a group of Labour supporters marching through York with Mr Corbyn.

"These videos get millions of views, so your involvement will have a huge impact (and will be very fun!)" it said.

"By attending the march with Jeremy, you give consent to have your image used in our Party Election Broadcast."

The message says supporters will be meeting at 12.15pm in St Helen’s Square and will briefly march through the city before finishing at Exhibition Square for speeches.

"We’d love it if as many people can come as possible- if you’re interested please email: labourcrowd@gmail.com with the subject line YORK FILMING," it added.

A huge crowd gathered in St Helen's Square when the Labour leader attended a rally there during the 2017 General Election campaign.

Mr Corbyn is also expected to attend other events in the city on Sunday.

York Central Labour candidate Rachael Maskell, who will accompany the party leader throughout his visit, said she was looking forward to welcoming him to York.

Asked why York had been chosen as the location for the election footage to be shot, she said: "Why wouldn't you?" but added that she had not been involved in the decision.

She said he would unveil 'radical, positive' policies in York which would transform the country.