POLICE are warning customers to be on their guard if they are having work carried out on their property.
Two incidents in the York area have been reported where bogus workers have asked for money in advance of roofing work being carried out, claiming they work for the genuine appointed contractor, but they don’t, North Yorkshire Police said.
Thankfully, the customers became suspicious and contacted the real contractor to check before handing any money over, the force added.
The suspect is described as a white man, mid 30s, 5ft 7in, wearing a black cap, dark jacket with zip. He drove a white van with ladders on top.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please don’t hand any money over until work has been completed, don’t pay cash, and make sure you check with the company that you have the correct banking details.”
Anyone who feels they may have been targeted in this way should call 101.
