A ROAD safety campaigner fears it is “only a matter of time” until a young cyclist is involved in an accident on or near York’s Tang Hall Lane after an incident earlier this week.

The member of The Tang Hall and Heworth Road Safety Campaign, who does not want to be named, said he was driving home on Tuesday at about 3.30pm when he witnessed a group of about 10 to 15 children on bikes “all over the road” in Tang Hall Lane.

He said the group cycled “in bunches,” weaved in and out of traffic and, at times, were on the wrong side of the road.

He even saw a few of them trying to push each other off their bikes.

He believes some of them were wearing Archbishop Holgate’s School uniform and has made the school aware of the incident, as well as North Yorkshire Police.

“It is quite dangerous,” he said.

“It is only a matter of time until someone gets hit.”

He added: “There is only so much parents and the school can do.

“When kids go to secondary school they are old enough to take responsibility for things in their lives.”

The campaigner said there have been other similar incidents involving schoolchildren on bikes in Tang Hall Lane in the past, and also on Hull Road.

A spokesperson for Archbishop Holgate’s School said: “We take road safety very seriously and work very hard to educate and encourage our students to be safe and considerate road users and will continue to do this.

“Every night the head and deputy head supervise students leaving via Hull Road and the students leave us impeccably every night.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses poor behaviour or students being unsafe on the road to report it to the police and ourselves.

“It is important to remember that as with all schools, the vast majority of our students are thoughtful and considerate and it is a very small number of students who are not.

“We would like to thank the parents/carers for their support in ensuring their child is safe on the way to and from school.”