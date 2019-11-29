PLANS for a new eating disorder clinic will be among the topics being discussed at York Property Forum's next event on Monday, December 2.
Moves to encourage the next generation of building professionals with York College, as well as York’s Local Plan will also be in the spotlight.
The Forum represents the property and development industry in the city and is part of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.
Steve Secker, chair of the Forum, said: “This event is an ideal opportunity to hear more about what’s happening in the construction and development sector as well as providing an opportunity to network with a wide range of people. This meeting will focus on the skills needed to supply the development industry through the excellent work that York College is undertaking, as well as the next steps for York’s crucial Local Plan.”
The meeting is at The Grand Hotel between 5pm and 7pm and is open to members and non-members of the Chamber. Booking is essential and can be done through events@wnychamber.co.uk
The Group meets every quarter and discusses issues that are important to the development industry in York.