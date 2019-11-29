The A64 westbound near the exit to the A1 is completely blocked after a crash between a tractor and a car this morning (November 29).
The tractor overturned following the crash.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "There are not believed to be any serious injuries. However, oil, fluid and animal feed have spilled onto the carriageway, and the tractor itself weighs four tonnes - so it will be some time before we can get the road clear.
"Officers at the scene are working hard to keep traffic moving, but there are long tailbacks, so motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek other routes for their journeys."
