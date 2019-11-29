Clive Matthews makes a very important point about heavy goods vehicle deliveries (Should we let lorries deliver near schools?, Letters, November 26). To attempt to reverse an HGV without a banksman in a residential area, as Clive describes, is something no competent Transport Manager should condone.

The reality is that for many inner-city deliveries, articulated HGVs are simply not appropriate; our road infrastructure is not adequate for HGVs to make deliveries safely, without endangering cyclists, pedestrians and other road users.