FIRE crews were called to reports of a basement fire in a historical building in York city centre this morning (November 29).
Fire engines, including an aerial ladder platform, were sent to the scene and crews investigated the ground floor of the four-storey premises on Tanner Row.
The premises was evacuated and the road was closed but has since reopened.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an overheated light fitting was found in the basement.
Police were called to the incident at 9.30am and assisted with traffic management.