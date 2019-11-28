MEET Harry, a 14-week-old cocker spaniel who is destined to become an explosives detection dog for North Yorkshire Police.
The puppy is currently being walked by a volunteer to socialise him and get him used to everyday situations such as traffic and travelling in a vehicle, and he will go to live with a dog section sergeant to start integrating into police life and be assessed for his suitability as a police search dog.
"Once we know he has the right temperament and attitude to be a search dog, he will be paired up with his human handler and they will train and qualify together as a team," said a force spokesperson.