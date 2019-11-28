PREPARATIONS for the opening of new shops in York's former BHS store are gathering pace.
Contractors could be seen busily working both inside and outside the ex-department store building in Coney Street yesterday.
Sports Direct is set to move to the site from its current premises in Davygate, but an opening date has not yet been announced.
The building will also be occupied by the fashion retailer USC in a major boost to the city's premier shopping street, which has been dealt a series of blows with the closure of stores including Dorothy Perkins/Burtons and River Island
Flannels, which is also part of the Sports Direct International empire and sells luxury clothing, shoes and accessories, has already been open since September in another part of the old BHS building fronting onto New Street.