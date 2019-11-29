NORTH Yorkshire Police is backing a worldwide campaign to end abuse and violence.

The ‘16 days of activism’ campaign, which started on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, on November 25, and runs to International Human Rights Day, on December 10.

It aims to raise awareness of abuse and violence and encourage people to learn and talk about abuse, so they can better identify it and bring it to an end.

The force will be showing its support for the campaign by sharing information across its social media channels and signposting people to where they can get more information and support.

Members of the public can follow the campaign online, via the hashtag #16days and can show their own support by ‘going orange’ – the signature colour of the campaign.

Speaking about the campaign Detective Superintendent Allan Harder said: “By showing our support for the ‘16 days’ campaign we are hoping to raise awareness of abuse and violence.

"If people can talk about abuse and learn how to recognise the signs, it means it’s not being allowed to hide away.”