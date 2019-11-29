A CARE business which helps elderly people live independently at home has won two awards.

Blossom Home Care Ltd which employs more than 60 staff in Tadcaster and Northallerton was recognised in the Great British Care Awards Regional Finals.

Fiona Leggott received the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care Award for her commitment, passion for high standards of care and co-founding the business with her farmer husband John in 2015 while still working as a practice nurse.

Judges felt that Fiona’s passion for wanting to make a difference and for helping people receive the best care possible was second to none.

Blossom Home Care was established to offer quality care to elderly clients, via a minimum 50-minute call tailored to their needs and preferences, in their own home.

Blossom Home Care also won the Palliative Carer Award presented to the team who best demonstrated their caring support to someone who is at the end of their life.

Fiona said: “I am really proud to have been recognised in this way and would like to say thank you to everyone that supports our company, to our hard-working managers and carers and, most of all, those that use our service.

“Our clients, many of them in outlying farming areas of the county, depend upon seeing our carers for a minimum of 50 minutes per visit and we will not reduce our commitment to them in order to stretch our resources.”