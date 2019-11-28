A MAN has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident allegedly happened in Three Cranes Lane shortly before 11pm on Saturday, November 23.

Officers said a woman was said to have been sexually assaulted by a male at the end of the alley by St Sampsons Square, between the Three Cranes pub and Pizza Express.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Detective Constable Chris Stapleton.

You can also email chris.stapleton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12190215798.

Police said a 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and released under investigation while inquiries continue.