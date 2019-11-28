A LAW firm in York has appointed a leading property lawyer to boost its existing team of experts.

Lynne Webster has joined Rollits, having previously worked in the Leeds legal marketplace, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the commercial property sector.

She will use her expertise to advise clients on property investment and property development matters including site assembly, development agreements, option agreements, overage, conditional purchase contracts, Landlord and Tenant and estate management.

As a result of Lynne’s appointment, Rollits – which has offices in Hull and York – now has a team of nine qualified property solicitors in Yorkshire, with more than 180 years’ experience between them.

Mark Dixon, head of Rollits’ property department, said: “To recruit someone of Lynne’s calibre is a real coup for Rollits and will certainly strengthen our credentials in the field of property law.

“Lynne has a first-rate reputation regionally and her appointment will further strengthen our excellent service offer to our clients and contribute to further growth in this area of our business.”

Lynne, who grew up in Driffield, East Yorkshire, graduated from Manchester University with a law degree in 1993. She started her career as a trainee solicitor in London but moved back to Yorkshire in 2000 when she joined Ison Harrison Solicitors Leeds and embarked upon her legal career specialising in property law.

Lynne said: “Joining the property team at Rollits is a fantastic opportunity for me. The firm has an outstanding reputation and a great client base, which I am looking forward to developing further.

“I’m excited to bring my regional property knowledge and insight into this mix too and build upon my philosophy of working WITH clients, not ‘for’ them to achieve their goals as quickly and simply as possible.”