THE former secretary of the world's longest running quiz league in York has passed away, aged 81.

Ken Francis Needham passed away peacefully in hospital on November 10.

Ken was well-known in York as he was the secretary of the York CIU Quiz League, recognised as the oldest quiz league in the world by the Guinness Book of Records, for over 30 years.

Paul Monroe, who took over as secretary after Ken retired from the role in 2014, praised the work Ken had put into the league. He said: "Without him we wouldn't have the league we do today. We have a lot of gratitude for his work.

"The league still runs the way it did when Ken retired five years ago, we still feel his influence strongly."

As well as volunteering as secretary of the quiz league, Ken also acted as education secretary. He would run tutoring sessions at various clubs around the city to teach attendees on how to manage and run a club.

Ken lived with his wife, Sharyn, in Heworth. The couple were married in York and stayed together for 30 years.

They travelled the world together on both cruises and by train. They ventured into various countries around Europe and as far as Canada and Zimbabwe.

Ken worked for British Rail for the majority of his career. He began working as an apprentice in Doncaster and eventually worked his way up to management level, before retiring aged 55.

Ken was a member of the teams who built both the last steam locomotive and the first diesel train.

He also worked as a designer for British Rail and designed some of the washing machinery used to clean train carriages.

Ken was also a member of The Friends of Theatre Royal group where he acted as a committee member, treasurer and a bar manager over the years.

Ken and Sharyn do not have any children together. However, he does have four children from previous relationships. He also leaves behind three grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on December 2. The family ask that no flowers are brought to the service. Donations can be made to the York Coronary Support Group - which Ken was also a member of.