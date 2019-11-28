POLICE have found a cannabis farm at a house in York.

North Yorkshire Police said officers went to a property in Rawdon Avenue, off Melrosegate in Tang Hall, late on Tuesday afternoon, following a report of suspicious circumstances at the address.

"Officers conducted searches and found a large cannabis grow throughout the property," said a force spokeswoman.

"Specialist teams worked at the scene for several hours. No arrests have been made."

An eye witness said they saw five police vehicles in the street on Wednesday, and also saw forensic experts calling at the property.

The spokeswoman said police were conducting enquiries and were asking anyone with information to get in touch by phoning101, pressing 1 and passing information to the force control room.

"Please quote reference number 12190217214 when passing on any information," she added.