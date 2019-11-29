A YORKSHIRE brewery is bringing back its festive beer Snowflake in time for the Christmas period.

Following its acquisition of York Brewery earlier this year, Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery has revived the beer, which is a regular addition to pubs and bars around the city of York each Christmas.

Jo Theakston, sales and marketing director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “One of the first questions we were asked when we acquired York Brewery was whether Snowflake would be back in pubs at Christmas and I am delighted to give beer drinkers the present they wanted.”

A 3.7% ABV golden ale Snowflake combines two American hops from the Pacific North West.

Taking its place in the festive line up alongside Snowflake this year is Black Sheep Brewery’s own Christmas beer, Blitzen.

Brewed in its Masham microbrewery, the 4.0% ABV ruby cask beer features Cascade and Goldings hops.