BAKERY chain Greggs has opened a new store in Monks Cross Shopping Centre in York.

The new store will offer customers a "contemporary food-on-the-go experience", with seating also available for customers to eat their purchases in-store.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in York, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, customers will be able to enjoy Greggs’ new Christmas range, featuring new additions such as the Christmas lunch sandwich.

The shop will also have a self-select hot range, including fresh porridge and Southern fried chicken goujons.

Heather Hardy, manager of the new store, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

The new store has created 12 jobs in the area.

Shop opening times are 7am-7pm, Monday-Saturday and 8am-5.30pm on Sunday.