STAFF and volunteers at St Leonard’s Hospice charity shops are looking to spread a different Black Friday message this year.
The 13 hospice charity shops, located around York, Easingwold, Selby, Pocklington and Sherburn-in-Elmet, will all display the same notice in their windows today: “Black Friday Madness! Buy some stuff and get a free warm glow knowing you’re helping care for our patients.”
Retail manager, Helen Moreton, said: “Our charity shop on Fossgate in York put up a similar sign of their own last year that drew so much positive attention that this year we’re taking it to all of the shops.
“There truly can be ‘black Friday madness’ and this is our light-hearted way of getting involved, whilst also reminding people what’s really important when shopping in a charity shop.”
St Leonard’s Hospice is an independent charity, providing specialist palliative care and support for people in York and surrounding areas with life limiting illnesses.