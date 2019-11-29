STAFF and volunteers at St Leonard’s Hospice charity shops are looking to spread a different Black Friday message this year.

The 13 hospice charity shops, located around York, Easingwold, Selby, Pocklington and Sherburn-in-Elmet, will all display the same notice in their windows today: “Black Friday Madness! Buy some stuff and get a free warm glow knowing you’re helping care for our patients.”