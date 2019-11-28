ENGINEERS of the future were invited to Drax Power Station to see the range of career opportunities across the business.

The first Women of the Future event was held as part of the company’s efforts to encourage girls to study science, technology, engineering and maths.

Around 100 students, aged 14 to 18 from Selby College, Holy Family Catholic High School in Carlton and Selby High School, went to the power plant where female employees ran activities, games and mini workshops to illustrate the skills they use.

Stalls highlighted careers in different areas at Drax, including procurement, engineering and maintenance, finance, fuel and logistics, research and innovation, communications and IT.

Jess Williams, who is studying mechanical engineering at Selby College, said: “Talking to the female engineers made me realise how much there is on offer at Drax and it’s inspired me to apply for an apprenticeship here when I finish college and university. It was great to see how involved the women are in keeping the power station running.”

Selby High student Ella Parsonage said: “I think it’s important as a woman to pursue careers in engineering.

Vicky Bullivant, Drax Group head of sustainable business, said: “We want to inspire the young women of tomorrow and show them the fantastic career opportunities at Drax for people from all backgrounds. Everyone benefits in a diverse and inclusive workplace. It brings new perspectives, ideas and approaches and helps strengthen the company and communities.

“Events like these and the many others we do throughout the year give us the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the communities we operate in.”

Drax has a long tradition of supporting educational initiatives and encouraging interest in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects (STEM) to help inspire the next generation of professionals.

Earlier this year, Drax invested £35,000 in the GreenPower initiative which helped pupils at seven local schools assemble electric vehicles from kits for a race in Hull in April. Drax employees also provided 160 hours of volunteer time to support the students involved in the project.