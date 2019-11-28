A HOTEL in York will host a series of festive workshops this Christmas to help create personalised gifts.

The Hotel Indigo, York, will hold the events in the run up to Christmas.

On December 6 a pottery painting session will allow attendees to create their own gifts for loved ones. The session runs from 5-7pm and costs £30 per person.

The following day will involve a Christmas card calligraphy. Expert tuition will be on hand to teach you how to create both Christmas cards and gift tags. All the equipment needed will be provided. This session runs from 4-6.30pm and costs £50 per person.

On December 13, a wreath making session will allow you to make extra decorations for your house. Festive materials and expert guidance will be provided. This session will run from 5-7pm and costs £35 per person.

There will be a chocolate truffle making course the following day. Experts will be on hand to teach you to create hand rolled truffles. This session will run from 3-4pm costing £35.

Call 01904 231333 for further details or to book.