BASIL the lurcher has come to the rescue of desperate dogs whose lives are hanging in the balance.

Over the last five years, the much-loved family pet has been donating blood at The Minster Veterinary Practice in York to helps dogs in need of a transfusion at the practice’s 24-hour emergency service.

Some 10 pints of Basil’s blood have been used for dogs involved in road accidents, suffering from anaemia or who are bleeding heavily if they have burst internal tumours.

Proud owner Alice Jones, a veterinary nurse who has worked in the emergency and critical care field at Minster Vets for seven years, has often had to call on her own pets to give blood when faced with an urgent situation.

Now Minster Vets is appealing to owners so it can compile a list of potential donors so the Pet Blood Bank, a charity that provides a canine blood bank service for all veterinary practitioners across the UK, can run quarterly blood donor sessions at its branch surgery in Crockey Hill, York. The blood will then be stored and then used as a lifeline for dogs.

To become a donor, all dogs must be fit and healthy, aged between one and eight, weigh more than 25kg, have a good temperament, have never travelled abroad, be fully vaccinated and not on medication.

Alice said: “It would be great to have a list of potential donors who could attend a session with the Pet Blood Bank. Similar to the human blood service, dog owners can bring along their canine companions to give blood at one of the sessions.

“Donated blood is used to save the lives of dogs from all over the country that have been involved in accidents or are seriously ill. Here at Minster Vets, we rely on the Pet Blood Bank and it would also be useful for us to have a list of owners we could contact 24 hours a day who would be willing to bring their dog in to give blood.

“I’ve witnessed first hand how it literally saves lives within minutes and none of my dogs have minded or suffered any after effects. Every unit of blood donated can help save four other lives, saving thousands of lives every year."

“It is a completely safe procedure and dogs don’t seem to mind at all. We take the blood from the neck and put some anaesthetic on so they don’t feel anything. It only takes five minutes while they’re lying on their side in a consult room. They even get a treat afterwards.”

Basil is the third of Alice’s dogs to be a donor and the seven-year-old lurcher takes it all in his stride when he is asked to give blood.

“Basil often comes to work with me and the first time he gave blood was when we had to get blood into a dog otherwise it wouldn’t have made it,” Alice said.

“I knew Basil was fit and healthy and so he gave blood. He has been a donor 12 times now – nine times for the Pet Blood Bank and three times for Minster Vets when he has answered an SOS.”

Any owner interested in their dog becoming a donor can email info@minstervets.co.uk for the attention of Katie Tallett.