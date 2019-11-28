People in York living with dementia are among groups who have created special banners that are now to go on show at a national museum.

Internationally-acclaimed artist and photographer Ian Beesley, award-winning cartoonist Tony Husband and poet and playwright Ian McMillan, have worked with people with dementia and their carers to create the banners.

The colourful works draw on the rich tradition of political banners highlighting inequalities and aim towards a better understanding and representation of people living with the condition.

They are now being exhibited at The People’s History Museum in Manchester - the national museum for democracy - which holds the national collection of trade union and campaign banners.

‘The Unfurlings’ features banners for hope and change, designed by the groups, whose work forms part of the ‘A Life More Ordinary’ project. This stemmed from research led by the University of Exeter, which aims to support people to live as well as possible with dementia.

Through the project, the artists have worked with a number of groups affected by dementia around the country, including York, Bradford, Leeds and Scarborough.

Yorkshire Dementia Engagement & Empowerment Project (DEEP), which is made up of three groups - Bradford-based Face It Together, Minds and Voices from York and DEEP Vibes from Scarborough - joined forces to campaign for better public transport services for people with dementia.

“The banners contain strong messages, looking for better support for people with dementia,” says Ian Beesley.

The idea of a banner originated with the York group.

“This group campaigns for better support for those living with dementia who travel by public transport - their banner was so striking and so effective that all our other groups wanted to create their own,” adds Ian.

“Banners are powerful symbols of self-reliance and tangible proof of existence and as such have proved to be a fantastic way of articulating many of the problems faced by people living with dementia.”

The Bradford banner - made by Bradford’s Face It Together group - focuses on the use of automatic tilling machines, such as the self-service checkouts in supermarkets and the difficulties people with dementia face in using them.

‘A Life More Ordinary’ is a project led by Professor Linda Clare at the University of Exeter, in collaboration with Innovations in Dementia. Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and the National Institute of Health Research, tt is part of the wider IDEAL study, which stands for Improving the Experience of Dementia and Enhancing Active Life.

Says Professor Clare: “It’s wonderful to see the culmination of this project, which is part of our research, with the key goal of supporting people to live as well as possible with dementia.

“Both the artists and the people affected by dementia have done an incredible job in coming together to create content that challenges the public perception of dementia as a downward spiral from diagnosis. We hope people will see the banners and ask themselves whether they can understand the needs of people with dementia better, and support them in their needs.”

Following this exhibition the banners will be show at different locations around the UK.

The Unfurlings is at The Peoples History Museum Manchester, Left Bank, Spinningfields, Manchester from Monday December 16 to Sunday January 19 from 10am to 5pm. Tel: 0161 838 9190. Entry is free.

Visit: theunfurlings.org.uk; phm.org.uk