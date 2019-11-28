Political correctness (masking itself as data protection) has truly gone mad. Hearing that a friend was in hospital I drove from Edinburgh to see her. When I arrived I could not be told the ward she was on unless I gave her date of birth.

I knew the date but not the year, but that was unacceptable. I could even relate her address, phone number and names of children and husband, but that did not suffice. Short of touring every ward (and I tried a few) there was no way I could visit her.