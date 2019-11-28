LABOUR’S Sir Keir Starmer - Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union - visited York to boost support for the party’s two candidates.

He was joined at a rally at York Railway Institute by Rachael Maskell, who is campaigning to hold on to her seat in York Central, and Anna Perrett who is running for the York Outer constituency.

Mr Starmer said the campaign in seats like York Outer - which has been held by Conservative Julian Sturdy since 2010 - is important for the party.

He said: “It’s key and we have an excellent candidate in Anna who’s battling hard. In these key marginals the battle matters and that can really change things.

“We’d love to do really well there and that’s what we’re fighting for and we have started by putting in a really excellent candidate.

“We want to build on the York Central constituency where Rachael has been a fantastic MP and I think people in York and across the country recognise that she’s been a brilliant Member of Parliament and we want to get her re-elected so she can continue that great work.”

He took questions from an audience of York Labour supporters about issues including housing, schools, the health service and Brexit.

But speaking about an interview between Jeremy Corbyn and Andrew Neil broadcast the evening before the visit, in which Mr Corbyn was asked four times whether he would like to apologise for the way the Labour party deals with anti-Semitism claims, Mr Starmer said: “It was a tough interview. Interviews with Andrew Neil are always tough. I thought Jeremy gave really good answers but it was tough - there’s no getting away from that.

“I’m not afraid to say sorry for the way we’ve handled these cases and I and others will redouble our efforts to make sure that we improve.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in our party. We need to make sure that anybody who has sadly left the Labour party over anti-Semitism feels they can come back to it.

“What I’m seeing going around the UK is very energised Labour party members and supporters."