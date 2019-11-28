YORK Minster’s James Digger has been named as one of the UK’s best young apprentices and students.

The 20-year-old apprentice stonemason received a gold award for his exceptional skills at the National Finals of the WorldSkills UK Live competition at the NEC Birmingham.

He was one of more than 500 apprentices and students competing in more than 70 different disciplines, all battling to be the best in the UK.

More than 83,000 young people registered for the WorldSkills UK event.

James has been an apprentice stonemason in the Minster’s renowned Stoneyard since 2017.

He studied at York College and completed his stonemasonry course in July 2019. James has recently commenced the Cathedral Workshop Fellowship programme which he will complete in 2021.

The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said: “The whole Minster community is delighted for James. This gold award is a wonderful testimony to his exceptional skill and hard work.”

Alex McCallion, director of works and precinct at York Minster, added: “James was in competition with some of the UK’s most talented young stonemasons.

“To have emerged with a gold award is a triumph. We are immensely proud of him and look forward to supporting him in the next phase of the competition.”

Those taking part in the competitions will go through to the selection process for a place in the UK squad that will travel to China for the prestigious international competition, WorldSkills Shanghai in May 2021.

Ben Blackledge, deputy CEO of WorldSkills UK, said: “This is a life-changing moment for these young people. They have already won regional competitions and now their National Finals.

“They are the new generation of high flyers that will give UK employers a competitive edge. We couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them – the standard of competition could not have been higher.”