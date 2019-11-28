A DEPARTMENT that delivers lifesaving cancer tests at York Hospital is to close next month – leading to job losses.

The Cytology department - which deals with cervical cancer screening - will close in December with 14 staff members being made redundant.

Nine other staff have moved into other roles at York Hospital - following a national decision to make significant changes to the NHS cervical screening programme, meaning the service will no longer run in York.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the UK National Screening Committee recommended earlier this year that the NHS cervical screening programme should replace cytological screening with a new Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) screening system as the first line of testing to identify women at risk of cervical cancer.

The HPV system could help prevent 600 additional cancers a year.

A spokesman for the hospital added that the decision means that several labs across the country will be closing, and despite the best efforts of members of the Cytology department in York to keep it open, the service would be moving to Gateshead.

A statement said: “It was agreed at the national level within the NHS that the number of labs throughout the country would be consolidated into fewer cytology labs due to changes in the NHS cervical screening programme.

“This has affected the NHS cytology labs in York, Leeds and Sheffield where the screening will move to a specialised NHS centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Gateshead.

“Technology for cervical screening has made great strides and we are very sad to lose this service, but it is moving to an excellent NHS provider and people can be assured of quality test results.

“Staff have secured employment within the trust wherever possible and opportunities were offered at Gateshead for those that wanted it. However, some roles are specific to the screening function which unfortunately has resulted in 14 staff taking redundancy.

“We are sorry to say goodbye to colleagues from such a highly skilled and exemplary team and would like to thank everyone for their hard work over the years.”

Trevor Hair, head biomedical scientist for the York Cytology department, said: “The NHS cervical screening programme is changing over nationally to a different system for processing samples - instead of all samples being looked at down a microscope they will now go through a DNA molecular test to screen for the Human Papilloma Virus. This means that in future only about 20 per cent of samples will need to be examined by a trained cytologist under a microscope, but there should be no change for patients.

“We entered a procurement process to become one of only nine laboratories in the country to support the delivery of HPV primary screening within the NHS Cervical Screening Programme across England.

“Unfortunately, our bid was unsuccessful, and the work will be transferred to Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust.”

Samples will be analysed in Gateshead, but patients will not have to travel there - with tests still carried out in York.

Around 95,000 cervical tests, a year were processed by the cytology department with a total staff of 23, from medical laboratory assistants, cytology screeners, biomedical scientists and senior biomedical scientists.

Mr Hair added: “We would like to thank the cytology team for their hard work and dedication over the years, and for providing an exemplary service for all our patients.

“Technology for cervical screening has made great strides and we are very sad to lose this service.

“Some of the staff have found other positions within Laboratory Medicine and the trust itself, others are sadly taking other paths away from us and we would like to wish them well for the future.”

While cervical screening is no longer carried out at the trust, non-gynaecological cytology and andrology services for York and Scarborough hospitals will be incorporated into the histology department.